Samsung Developer Conference 2023 highlights latest technology

The Samsung Developer Conference 2023 took place yesterday at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, this was Samsung’s 9th year of its SDC and the company showcased its latest technology.

The the event Samsung talked about its SmartThings network, Bixby voice assistant, the Samsung Knox security framework, and a wide range of other topics as well.

“Over 500 million Samsung products are sold every year, and the number of people using Samsung accounts exceeds 600 million. To us, this is both a huge asset and a profound responsibility,” he stated. “Samsung’s innovations connect countless people, products and services. I believe that if you join this journey of innovation, we can create greater opportunities and a brighter future together.”

Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics, discussed Samsung’s ongoing commitment to increasing interoperability between devices and expanding the SmartThings home ecosystem — focusing on the company’s support for open home standards such as Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance.

“We are building experiences that promote the whole family’s well-being by keeping us all connected during the busyness of everyday life,” she said.

You can find out more details about the 2023 Samsung Developer Conference over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

