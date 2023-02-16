Switchback PS VR 2 horror game from Supermassive Games

Alejandro Arque Gallardo Game Director at game studio Supermassive Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming multisensory VR horror game Switchback. Which will be available to play on the PS VR2 when it launches later this month on February 22, 2023. “Using eye tracking, your enemies are upon you with every blink of an eye, with others that only move when you’re not looking at them!”

Switchback VR

“Switchback VR is our first on rails shooter horror VR game since Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, which was an original title for PS VR in 2016. We remember Rush of Blood fondly, along with the community who like us, remember daring their friends and family to try it as their first VR experience.

Due to the innovative and immersive offering of the PS VR2, the experience of Switchback VR has intensified since its predecessor, taking players for a multisensory ride through ghost-ships, witch-hunts, vampire nests and the lair of a sadistic killer on a fast-paced horror experience. Here’s how we used PlayStation VR’s immersive new features to elevate this experience.”

“Endure every bump and drop as your cart speeds along the tracks with haptic feedback, as well as the all-weather effects including wind, rain and sand that falls from the Ancient Sumerian temples bringing that true roller-coaster feeling to life. Discover and shoot gun crates around your environment and unlock powerful new weaponry.

Adaptive triggers make each weapon feel unique as they all have their own resistance levels. Get ready to unload on terrifying enemies that emerge from the shadows. Whether it’s the Revolver, Shotgun, Uzi or one of the other weapons, don’t forget to reload otherwise your time on the ride could be very short!”

Switchback VR is now available to preorder.

Source : Sony





