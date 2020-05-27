Switch Fighter transforms your Nintendo Switch into an arcade cabinet

Switch Fighter is a new case for your Nintendo Switch that transforms it into a mini arcade cabinet complete with joystick and six buttons. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique Switch Fighter Nintendo Switch accessory which is launched by Indiegogo today and is now available for just $99 offering early bird backers a 35% discount.

The full goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to commence sometime during November 2020. To use the joystick and control buttons simply slides off the JoyCon controllers from your Switch and slide it into the screen holder.

“We love playing classic game content on Switch. It’s an amazing machine for experiencing the thrill of classic games. Nintendo Switch is re-releasing classic titles, with new ones coming out each week, like those from Capcom, Namco, and SNK. These include FTGs (Fighting Games) for which an arcade joystick is needed. If you are an arcade game lover, you need a joystick to properly play classics like Street Fighter or King of Fighters.”

“It’s still possible to play retro games with a TV and Joy-Con, but how cool would it be to slide your Switch into an arcade cabinet and play FTGs or other retro games? Switch Fighter makes retro gaming possible. Simply slide your Switch into the Switch Fighter, then connect your Switch with Bluetooth to the TV for output and charging.”

For more information and a full list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals