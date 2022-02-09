Swiss self winding watch inspired by the Air Force

A new self winding watch has been launched via Kickstarter in the form of the 1545-01. A Swiss made watch inspired by the countries Air Force and jet fighter planes. Featuring a stainless steel 316L case matt black PVD (physical vapor deposition) finish, glareproofed sapphire crystal and caseback. The self winding watch is finished and the back with a tinted sapphire crystal opening and is water-resistant to a depth of 50 m. The watch face is 42mm in diameter and the watch is 11 mm thick and waterproof to 5 atm.

Swiss self winding watch inspired by fighter jets

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1134 or £840 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The 1545-01 pays definitely tribute to the Swiss Air Force. The “ejection seat” logo is the symbol you can find on fighter jets. And I decided to use this symbol for my watch. As a graphic designer I have always found this symbol to be very strong and special. It was the first element I put on the dial when I started creating. That’s why this symbol is big on the dial.”

With the assumption that the Swiss 1545-01 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Swiss 1545-01 self winding watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“he brand 1545 refers to the postal code of Chevroux, a small village at 4km from the main base and spearhead of the Swiss Air Force of Payerne. I am from this small village and I am still living here. The Bracelet features a black rubber strap with stainless steel 316L matt black pvd finish pin buckle.”

“Swiss made sellita SW200-1 manufacture calibre. Mechanim: selfwinding. Function: hours, minutes, centre seconds. Power reserve: 38 hours. Frenquency: 28’800 a/h. Number of jewels: 26. This Calibre is a true pillar of swiss watchmaking: precise, reliable and robust.”

Source : Kickstarter

