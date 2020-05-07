New Microsoft Surface Book 3 from $1,600

As well as announcing and launching their new Surface Go 2 laptop/tablet hybrid now available to preorder from $400, Microsoft has also announce the launch of their new Microsoft Surface Book 3 laptop with pricing starting from $1,600.

The Surface Book 3 is Microsoft’s most powerful Surface laptop yet and is available in two sizes either 13.5 inch or 15 inch both of which are high resolution touchscreen displays. Powered by a choice 10th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors the laptops can be fitted with up to 32 GB of RAM and graphics can be maxed out with NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti graphics card.

“Meet the most powerful Surface laptop yet, with 13.5” or 15” touchscreen and 1080p HD cameras for video calls. Surface Book 3 combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Perfect for your needs and goals today, with the powerhouse performance to fuel what’s next.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the Microsoft online store where the Surface Book 3 is now available to preorder price from $1,600.

Source : Microsoft

