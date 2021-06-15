Supra wireless earbuds feature Qualcomm’s QCC3040 and APTX+ACC codecs

The Supra wireless earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and are compatible with all Bluetooth devices enabled with Bluetooth 4.0 or above. The new earbuds are equipped with APTX+ACC codecs and powered by Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chipset and feature compatibility with both Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $68 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Supra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Supra wireless earbuds project view the promotional video below.

“If you are looking to get a pair of wireless earbuds that suits your needs, it is important that they should not just look aesthetically pleasing to the eye, other aspects may be considered equally important, to list a few: sound quality, wearing comfort, battery run time, connection stability and noise isolation level.”

“Introducing Supra, the true wireless earbuds with patented hybrid speaker system consists of balanced armature and dynamic drivers to deliver full premium sound. Furthermore, with Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chipset and APTX+ACC codecs integrated, Supra support ultra-low latency for music listening, gaming and video calls.”

“Hear high-resolution audio in every detail. Thanks to Supra’s patented hybrid speaker system: a system built with balanced armature and dynamic dual drivers on the same axis, which works powerfully to process treble frequency, low frequency audio separately: the dynamic driver enhances your music’s low-end notes, while balance armature driver works hand in hand to give accurate mid-range, and crystal-clear highs. The whole deeply optimized system ensures a rich, pleasing audio listening. “

Source : Kickstarter

