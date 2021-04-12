Support for Google Shopping apps ending on Android and iOS

Google has revealed that it will soon be ending support for its Google Shopping apps on their own Android platform and Apple’s iOS platform.

This was first discovered by 9 to 5 Mac who have received a statement from Google which you can see below.

“Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love.”

Google spokesperson

Google is expanding its shopping function in Google Search, so this many be one of the reasons why they are ending support for the stand alone apps.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

