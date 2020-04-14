Supernatural VR fitness app and service launches April 23rd 2020

Those of you are equipped with virtual reality headsets may be interested in a new fitness application being launched on the Oculus Quest in the form of Supernatural. Designed to offer a complete and connected fitness experience in VR, the subscription-based application will be officially launching on April 23rd 2020.

“Building on the beloved mechanics of VR rhythm games, Supernatural is the first app that offers the full fitness package for VR. Designed specifically for fitness, Supernatural serves up daily personalized full-body workouts and expert coaching from real-world trainers. Sweat to music from popular artists and visit beautiful photorealistic landscapes. Track your progress with the companion app, letting you pair your heart rate monitor, schedule workouts, and follow friends for some healthy competition!”

Supernatural is a subscription service that offers new workouts published daily. At launch, Supernatural will offer members a discounted introductory rate of $20 USD/month and include a free trial. Designed specifically for fitness, Supernatural brings you:

– Full body, personalized workouts

– Expert coaching from real fitness trainers

– Workouts mapped to music from the world’s most popular artists

– Incredible photoreal landscapes to exercise in

“Virtual reality offers the unique ability to create an experience like that because it can transport people anywhere. My favorite way to frame it is this: What if you had a wormhole in your closet, and you popped out of bed and dove through it to snowboard in the Swiss Alps every morning, and then popped back through the portal and took a shower and went to work? That reality is possible if you introduce VR into the equation. That’s the emotion we were chasing—something that gives you the physical exercise you’re after, but in a fun, joyous, exhilarating way, and most importantly, you can do it in your home.”

