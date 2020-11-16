New LLNL Ruby Supercomputer

Intel today announced that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) will leverage Intel Xeon Scalable processors in “Ruby,” its latest high performance computing cluster. The Ruby supercomputer will help solve scientific challenges across many disciplines. The system is ideal for running molecular docking calculations that are used in areas such as therapeutic drug research.

“Our longstanding partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory continues to drive tremendous advancements in scientific research and discovery across a range of applications,” said Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of high performance computing at Intel. “We are excited to see the Ruby supercomputer now contributing to COVID-19 research.”

LLNL researchers recently began using Ruby to identify candidate compounds capable of binding to protein sites in the structure of SARS-CoV-2. This small molecule work could inform vaccine development and help researchers with drug discovery efforts related to COVID-19.

The Ruby system will be used for unclassified programmatic work in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) stockpile stewardship mission, for researching therapeutic drugs and designer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and for other open science work at LLNL. The Ruby supercomputer is funded by NNSA’s Advanced Simulation and Computing program, the Laboratory’s Multi-programmatic and Institutional Computing program, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Source : TPU

