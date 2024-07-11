Zetta 138 SUP Pump powerful portable air pump

Ever wished you could spend less time setting up your gear and more time enjoying the great outdoors? The Zetta 138 SUP Pump is here to make that wish come true. This smallest cordless air pump, weighing only 895g, is designed to inflate your stand-up paddleboards and other inflatable gear quickly and efficiently. With features like high pressure capability, smart modes, and real-time pressure monitoring, this pump ensures you get the most out of your outdoor adventures.

Zetta 138

Key Takeaways Compact and lightweight design for easy portability

Capable of inflating up to 20 PSI

Four smart modes tailored for different gear

Real-time pressure monitoring with auto shut-off

Multiple power options for flexibility

Long-lasting battery life with up to 25 minutes of continuous use

AirBoost Technology for efficient inflation

Compatible with a wide range of inflatable gear

Are you tired of lugging around bulky air pumps for your stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) and other inflatable gear? Early bird pledges are now available for the Kickstarter project from roughly $99 or £77 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding campaign is under way.

Imagine having a high-performance air pump that fits easily into your backpack. The Zetta 138 SUP Pump is designed with portability in mind. Its compact design and convenient handle make it easy to carry, ensuring that you can take it anywhere your adventures lead you. Whether you’re hiking to a remote lake or setting up camp in the wilderness, this pump is your perfect companion.

Small Powerful Portable SUP Pump

Don’t let its small size fool you. The Zetta 138 SUP Pump is capable of inflating up to 20 PSI, making it perfect for a variety of inflatable products. Whether you’re inflating a SUP, kite, or tent, this pump has got you covered. Imagine the convenience of having one device that can handle all your inflation needs, saving you both time and effort.

The Zetta 138 SUP Pump comes with four smart modes: SUP, KITE, TENT, and CUSTOM. Each mode is designed to provide optimal inflation for different types of gear. Plus, the memory preset function allows you to save your preferred settings, making future inflations a breeze. No more fiddling with settings every time you need to inflate something; just select your mode and let the pump do the rest.

If the Zetta 138 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the Zetta 138 SUP pump project watch the promotional video below.

Say goodbye to guesswork with the Zetta 138’s real-time pressure monitoring. A digital sensor provides precise pressure readings, ensuring that your gear is inflated to the perfect level. The auto shut-off feature automatically stops inflation once the preset pressure is reached, preventing over-inflation and potential damage. This feature not only protects your gear but also gives you peace of mind.

Flexibility is key when you’re on the go. The Zetta 138 SUP Pump offers multiple power options, including built-in batteries, type-C charging, and compatibility with a car’s 12V DC connector. This versatility ensures that you can keep your pump powered up no matter where you are. Whether you’re at a campsite with no electricity or on a road trip, you’ll always have a way to charge your pump.

Equipped with triple 4000mAh batteries, the Zetta 138 SUP Pump provides up to 25 minutes of continuous use. This impressive battery life means you can inflate multiple items on a single charge, making it perfect for extended outdoor trips. Imagine being able to set up your entire campsite without worrying about running out of battery.

The Zetta 138 SUP Pump features AirBoost Technology, which ensures efficient and consistent inflation. This advanced technology makes the inflation process quicker and easier, so you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor activities. No more waiting around for your gear to inflate; with AirBoost Technology, you’ll be ready to go in no time.

No need to worry about compatibility. The Zetta 138 SUP Pump comes with a variety of nozzles, making it suitable for most inflatable gear on the market. From SUPs to tents, this pump is your all-in-one solution. You won’t need to carry multiple pumps or adapters; the Zetta 138 has you covered.

Upgrade your outdoor experience with the Zetta 138 SUP Pump. Its compact, cordless design and advanced features make it the ultimate tool for any outdoor enthusiast. Say goodbye to bulky, inefficient pumps and hello to the future of inflation. With the Zetta 138, your adventures will be more enjoyable and hassle-free.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the SUP pump, jump over to the official Zetta 138 crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



