Sunday Deals: The Hands-On Game Development Bundle, save 98%

Hands-On Game Development Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 98% off the Hands-On Game Development Bundle.

The Hands-On Game Development Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $34.99 and it comes with some great features.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

  1. Build a Micro-Strategy Game
  2. C++ Programming for Beginners
  3. Node.js & Express for Beginners
  4. Godot Game Development for Beginners
  5. Humanoid Animation Tools for Beginners
  6. AR Game Development – Space Shooter
  7. Real-Time Strategy Project – Unit Movement
  8. Create Your First 3D Game with Unity
  9. Mobile Game Development for Beginners
  10. Learn C++ by Making a Text-Based RPG

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Hands-On Game Development Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

