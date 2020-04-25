Sunday Deals: Save 80% on the CallHero Digital Secretary & Spam Blocker Lifetime Subscription

We have a great deal on the CallHero Digital Secretary & Spam Blocker: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 80% off the regular price.

The CallHero Digital Secretary & Spam Blocker: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $49.99 it normally cost $249.

Obviously, spammers and telemarketers make it difficult to use our phones in this day and age. You probably have been receiving random calls from unknown numbers from time to time. Not only do they waste your precious time, but also put your data security at risk. CallHero is a digital secretary that screens calls for you. Instead of blocking phone numbers, CallHero’s AI filters calls based on what the caller actually says. This next-generation technology makes sure your phone only rings when it needs to. CallHero uses high-level security measures when handling your information: fully encrypted and stored locally on your device.

Here are some of the features:



First-ever Digital Secretary on the market

Blocks nearly 100% of spam calls through call filtering

The only app on the App Store with an AI screening service

Your phone will only ring when the call is legit

Automatically declines unknown & fake calls

Set keywords that automatically pass the screening procedure

Note: This service only works with the following carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon

