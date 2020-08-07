Subaru announces 2021 Legacy and Outback pricing

Subaru has officially announced the pricing for its 2021 Legacy and 2021 Outback models. The 2021 Legacy will start at $22,895. A 2021 Outback will start at $26,795. Both of those MSRP’s represent a $150 price increase from 2020.

Subaru says that both vehicles will arrive and dealer showrooms this October. With the $150 price increase, both cars get some new standard trim on all levels. Steering responsive LED lights for low and high beam are now standard, and the steering response of headlight system aims the headlight beams in the direction the vehicle is traveling on curved roads.

The vehicles also get a Rear Seat Reminder on all Legacy, and Outback trims meant to remind the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the car. The goal is to prevent pets and children from being locked in hot cars. The Seat Belt Reminder is now standard and gives audible and visual warnings if seatbelts aren’t fastened.

