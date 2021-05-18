SPC Gear SM950 ONYX streaming microphone €89



Streamers looking to upgrade their mic may be interested in a new streaming microphone launched by SPC Gear, the gaming label of the European manufacturer SilentiumPC. Inspired by the rare mineral white onyx, the white microphone captures a wide frequency range from 18 to 21.000 Hz while maintaining 135 dB sensitivity and sampling rate of 16 bit at 48 kHz. The SM950 Onyx White is supplied with an adjustable arm, and can be easily mounted to your desk in seconds enabling you to position the microphone exactly where you need it.

The SPC Gear SM950 Onyx White streaming microphone is available from today priced at €89 and can be purchased from online retailers worldwide. Thanks to its Plug and Play support microphone can be easily set up and is supported by a wide variety of different applications, operating systems and platforms depending on your preference.

“SPC Gear has designed the SM950 Onyx White microphones with a focus on excellent recording quality and outstanding practicality. The cardioid collection pattern, which is praised by most users working with their voice – be it a musician, streamer or vlogger, allows effective elimination of unwanted background noises, resulting in authentic and crystal clear voice recording. The microphone captures a wide frequency range from 18 to 21.000 Hz while maintaining 135 dB sensitivity and sampling rate of 16 bit at 48 kHz.”

Source : SPC Gear

