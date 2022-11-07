Stranger Things VR adventure teased by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming Stranger Things VR adventure game, providing a first look at what we can expect from the VR experience. The Stranger Things VR game will be officially launching on all major virtual reality platforms during the winter months of 2023 and is currently being created by the development team at Tender Claws. Responsible for games such as The Under Presents, The Tempest, and Virtual Virtual Reality games.

“Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR. Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins. Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror/action game developed by Tender Claws and coming to major VR platforms in 2023.”

Stranger Things VR

“We are awed that we get to live within the Stranger Things universe and dive into the rich inner worlds of its characters through Tender Claws’ unique approach to nested worlds and immersive dreamscapes,” said Tender Claws directors Samantha Gorman and Danny Cannizzaro in a joint prepared statement. “As fans, we want this game to be very special and we are energized by the support and enthusiasm we’ve received from Netflix and the Stranger Things creative team.”

“Stranger Things VR will allow fans to experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins. Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed.”

