Strange Planet adult animated TV series announced for Apple TV+

Apple has today announced the release date for its new adult animated TV series Strange Planet based on the bestselling graphic novel by Nathan W. Pyle. The 10-episode series, based on the New York Times’ No.1 bestselling graphic novel, is slated for its worldwide debut on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The show provides an engaging yet comical view of a world strikingly similar to ours, while taking a deep dive into the whimsical everyday traditions of human life.

The “Strange Planet” story unfolds in a captivating world, awash in cotton candy hues of pink and purple. It presents an intriguing perspective of blue beings navigating the oddities of common human customs. The series will follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes every Wednesday, culminating with the season finale on September 27, 2023.

The voice cast of Strange Planet features some esteemed names in the entertainment industry, including:

Tunde Adebimpe, the Gotham Award nominee renowned for “Rachel Getting Married”.

Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe from “The Amber Ruffin Show”.

Lori Tan Chinn, famous for her role in “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”.

Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi, known for his work in “Community”.

Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder from “Hacks”.

The Brains Behind “Strange Planet”

The brains behind “Strange Planet” are no less celebrated than the cast. Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon, known for “Rick and Morty” and “Community”, and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle co-created and executive produced the series.

They are accompanied by a team of esteemed executive producers, such as Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley, Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico, Lauren Pomerantz, Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari, Steve Levy, and Taylor Alexy Pyle. Apple Studios and ShadowMachine handle the production.

As soon as Apple TV releases any trailers for the upcoming new TV series we will keep you up-to-date as always in the meantime enter the release date in your diary.

Source: Apple



