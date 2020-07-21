Storypod smart story telling for children

Storypod as a new storytelling system specifically designed for children offering an easy way to listen to classical stories, music and read along audiobooks. Designed for children aged three and above Storypod has this month launched via Kickstarter and has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 1200 backers.

Early bird pledges are available from just $75 offering a considerable 37% saving off the recommended retail price of $120. “Simply place one of our smart figurines called Crafties on top of Storypod and voilà! You’re transported to a fantastic audio world of broadcast-quality, classic and original stories, music, and learning topics. What’s the tech behind this magic? Each Craftie has a special chip inside that beams its content to play on Storypod. And when you put a Craftie on for the first time, its content will download directly onto Storypod so you can play it anywhere offline without Wi-Fi.”

“In addition to our fast growing library of original content, we’ve already started licensing top-tier content your kids already know and love. We can’t quite raise the curtain on all of the content partners we’ll be bringing on board — however, we’re thrilled to reveal our featured launch partner, Highlights, whose renowned educational content will be available on Storypod very soon! 🎉 Stay tuned for more details 🙂 Screens are amazing for a lot of things, but overexposure to them can have devastating effects for children. As screen time has skyrocketed, so have cognitive and behavioral issues like ADHD .”

Source : Kickstarter

