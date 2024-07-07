Stop Doing These 10 Things to Your iPhone Right Now

To get the most out of your iPhone, it’s essential to adopt best practices that enhance its performance, extend battery life, and protect your privacy and security. By avoiding common mistakes and implementing these ten key strategies, you can ensure that your device runs smoothly, efficiently, and securely. The video below from Nikias Molina shows us a range of thin gs that we should probably avoid doing on our iPhones.

Efficient App Management

One of the most common misconceptions about iPhone app management is that frequently force-closing apps improves performance and saves battery life. However, this practice can actually have the opposite effect. iOS is designed to efficiently manage background processes, and force-closing apps can disrupt this optimization. Instead, allow iOS to handle app management automatically. This approach not only conserves energy but also maintains optimal performance, as the system intelligently allocates resources based on your usage patterns.

Avoid force-closing apps unless they are unresponsive or malfunctioning

Trust iOS to manage background processes efficiently

Regularly update your apps to ensure they are compatible with the latest iOS version and have the most recent performance improvements

Safe and Efficient Charging Practices

When it comes to charging your iPhone, it’s crucial to use MFi-certified chargers. These chargers have been rigorously tested and approved by Apple to meet strict safety and performance standards. Non-certified chargers, on the other hand, can potentially harm your battery and even pose safety risks. Investing in certified chargers ensures that your device charges safely and efficiently, ultimately prolonging the lifespan of your battery.

Always use MFi-certified chargers and cables

Avoid using damaged or frayed cables, as they can cause short circuits or overheating

Charge your iPhone in a well-ventilated area to prevent excessive heat buildup

Protecting Your iPhone from Extreme Heat

Exposure to extreme heat can have detrimental effects on your iPhone’s battery health and overall performance. Avoid leaving your device in direct sunlight or inside a hot car for extended periods. High temperatures can cause the battery to degrade faster, reducing its capacity and lifespan. Moreover, excessive heat can also lead to performance throttling, as the system tries to prevent damage to internal components. To keep your iPhone running optimally, store it in a cool, shaded area whenever possible.

Keep your iPhone out of direct sunlight, especially during hot weather

Avoid leaving your device in a car during summer months, as temperatures can quickly soar

If your iPhone overheats, allow it to cool down before resuming use

Secure Browsing on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks can be convenient, but they also pose significant security risks. When you connect to an unsecured network without a Virtual Private Network (VPN), your personal information and online activities are exposed to potential threats. Hackers can intercept your data, steal sensitive information, or even inject malware into your device. To protect yourself, always use a reliable VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi. A VPN encrypts your data, creating a secure tunnel between your iPhone and the internet, ensuring that your privacy remains protected.

Install a reputable VPN app on your iPhone

Enable the VPN whenever you connect to public Wi-Fi networks

Avoid accessing sensitive information, such as online banking or personal emails, on public Wi-Fi without a VPN

Safeguarding Your AirPods

AirPods are a valuable investment, and protecting them from damage should be a priority. Invest in a durable case specifically designed for your AirPods model. These cases provide an extra layer of protection against scratches, dents, and accidental drops. By keeping your AirPods in a protective case when not in use, you can ensure that they remain functional and maintain their sleek appearance for longer.

Choose a case that offers a snug fit and adequate protection for your AirPods model

Opt for cases made from high-quality materials, such as silicone or hard plastic, for optimal durability

Regularly clean your AirPods and their case to prevent buildup of dirt and debris

Managing Location Services

While location services can be useful for certain apps, such as navigation or weather, not all apps require access to your precise location. Continuously sharing your location can drain your battery and raise privacy concerns. To strike a balance between functionality and privacy, review your app permissions and limit location access to only those apps that genuinely need it. You can adjust settings to allow location access only while using the app or deny it altogether for apps that don’t require it.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services to review app permissions

Set location access to “While Using” for apps that need your location only when actively in use

Deny location access for apps that don’t require it for core functionality

Controlling App Tracking

Many apps track your activity across other apps and websites to gather data for targeted advertising or other purposes. This practice can compromise your privacy and lead to unwanted data collection. To limit app tracking, you can enable the “Ask App Not to Track” feature in your iPhone’s settings. This will send a request to apps to stop tracking your activity, giving you more control over your data.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Tracking

Enable the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” toggle

Select “Ask App Not to Track” when prompted by individual apps

Efficient Tab Management in Safari

Having too many tabs open in Safari can not only clutter your browsing experience but also consume more system resources and battery life. To maintain a smooth and efficient browsing experience, regularly review and close tabs that you no longer need. This practice helps conserve memory and processing power, ensuring that Safari runs optimally.

Periodically review your open tabs and close the ones you’ve finished using

Use the “Close All Tabs” option to quickly close multiple tabs at once

Consider using bookmarks or the Reading List feature to save pages for later, rather than keeping them open in tabs

Enhancing Your iPhone Photography

Your iPhone’s camera is a powerful tool for capturing memorable moments, but there are features that can help you take your photography to the next level. Enable the grid and level features in your camera settings to improve the composition and alignment of your shots. The grid overlay helps you apply the rule of thirds, a fundamental principle of photography that creates more balanced and visually appealing images. The level feature ensures that your camera is perfectly horizontal, preventing tilted or skewed photos.

Go to Settings > Camera > Grid to enable the grid overlay

Use the level feature to ensure your camera is horizontally aligned

Experiment with different compositions using the rule of thirds for more engaging photos

Optimizing Email Fetch Settings

Email fetch settings determine how frequently your iPhone checks for new emails. While the “Push” setting provides instant notifications, it can also drain your battery more quickly. To extend your battery life without compromising on email accessibility, consider adjusting your fetch settings to “Manual” or “Fetch.” With manual settings, your iPhone will only check for new emails when you open the Mail app. Fetch settings allow you to specify intervals at which your device checks for new emails, such as every 30 minutes or hourly.

Go to Settings > Mail > Accounts > Fetch New Data

Select “Manual” or choose a suitable fetch interval based on your needs

Disable Push for accounts that don’t require immediate email notifications

By implementing these ten essential tips, you can significantly improve your iPhone’s performance, extend its battery life, and enhance your overall user experience. Remember to keep your device updated with the latest iOS version, as Apple continuously introduces new features and optimizations. Stay mindful of your app usage, charging habits, and privacy settings to ensure that your iPhone remains a reliable and secure companion in your daily life.

Source & Image Credit: Nikia Molina



