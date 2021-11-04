Step-by-Step Guide on How to Recover Data from SD Card on Mac

Sponsored:

We often face data issues with our SD cards. Sometimes, the files are corrupted, or they disappear from the card. If you have lost your files, then you are in the right place. We will teach you what you need to do to recover data from SD card mac. We will tell you the step-by-step procedure to recover SD card (Mac) using various methods.

Part 1: Tips for Data Lost on SD Card

Once you realize you have lost your data on your SD card, you need to do a few things.

Do not copy and add more files to the card. It is better to abandon its usage so that the files can be recovered safely.

Do not format your card more than once. If you have tried formatting your card and nothing works, leave it as it is.

Try to recover the files as early as you can. Otherwise, you might not be able to recover files if there is a significant delay.

If you are sure there is no backup or trash file, you should restore the data using a third-party recovery tool.

Part 2: How to Recover Data from SD Card on Mac without Software

2.1: Restore Lost Files from Mac Trash

Mac allows you to move your files from the SD card to the Trash; it means the files are not directly deleted. When you right-click on any file, you have the Move to Trash option; thus, the files are stored in the Trash while your SD card becomes empty. This is an excellent feature because if you have accidentally moved your files or you don’t know what happened to your files, you can check the Trash. If there are your files, you can recover them without any hassle.

Step 1: First, you need to open the Trash folder.

Step 2: You will see all your files there. Look for the file/files you need. You can also use the search bar if you remember the name.

Step 3: If there is only one file, you can right-click on it. If there are multiple files, you can select them and then right-click on any of the selected files. You will have the option of Put Back; click on it, and your files will be restored to their original location.

2.2: Recover Lost Files from Time Machine Backup

Time Machine is a splendid backup tool of macOS. It can help you recover your lost/deleted files. You can go back to the previous version of your SD card and restore the files. This is one of the simplest methods, and you don’t need any extra tools. Keep in mind that it is only if a backup was created before losing those files.

Step 1: If you have created a backup in an external drive, then connect it to the computer.

Step 2: You need to open the Time Machine application. For that, you need to click on the clock icon on the menu bar. Click on Enter Time Machine.

If you do not see the Enter Time Machine option, you need to go to the Apple menu and click on Preferences. Now, you will see many tools. Click on Time Machine and open it. At the bottom, you will see the check box for “Show Time Machine in the menu bar”.

Click on this check box, and now you will see the option in the menu bar.

Step 3: Now, you can search for the deleted files. You can search by date, hour, or any other parameter. After finding the file, click on it. If there are multiple files, select all. At the bottom, click on the Restore button.

Part 3: How to Recover Data from SD Card (Mac) with Tenorshare 4DDiG

Tenorshare 4DDiG for Mac is a perfect recovery tool to retrieve your lost data from your SD card or any other external or internal drive. It is pretty simple, and anyone can use it to recover files without any hassle.

The commendable features of 4DDiG are,

You can recover almost all types of files. It can recover 1000+ formats.

You have the choice to select the files you want to retrieve. You can save them to the desired location.

It can help you recover your files from any type of drive, such as USB, SD card, digital camera, CD, SSD, video player, or any type of storage. You can even recover data from formatted SD card Mac.

It supports different file systems, including APFS, exFAT, FAT32, and HFS+.

You can recover special types or formats of files. It makes the recovery process faster.

It can recover your files irrespective of the reason for their disappearance. Whether it was a system crash, empty trash, CPU failure, virus attack, accidental deletion, or anything else, 4DDiG can recover the files.

Within three clicks, it recovers all files at a high success rate.

There are two recovery modes available: Quick Scan and Deep Scan.

Steps to Recover Data Using 4DDiG

Note: For Mac High Sierra and later, there are a few extra steps. It is necessary to disable SIP to recover files. For that, you need to restart the PC, and after the restart, press and hold “Command + R”. Hold it until you see the Utilities window. From the menu, select Terminal. Type “csrutil disable” and hit Enter. Now, type reboot and hit Enter to restart the Mac.

Step 1: Follow this link and download 4DDiG for Mac. Install it on the computer and open it. After opening it, you will see the options for different drives. Click on the SD card that you want to recover. Click on Scan to start the procedure.

Step 2: It will take some time to scan the files. After scanning, you will have all types of files. You can select deleted files if you want to recover all deleted files.

If you want to filter some results, click on File View. Here, you will see different types and formats of the files.

Step 3: Select whatever you need and click on Recover. Now, you can select the destination where you want to save the files.

Bonus Tips: How to Avoid SD Card Corruption & Data Loss

If you want to avoid SD card corruption and data loss, you can follow the following tips.

Always use the SD card for one purpose. For instance, if you use the card for your mobile, do not use it for any other purpose.

Avoid switching devices and removing and inserting the card frequently.

Do not remove the card directly. It is better to eject it from the Mac and then take out the card.

It is better to format your card after purchasing it.

Avoid formatting as much as you can.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, it is possible to recover your lost file from your SD card. We have shared a few methods that you can try on a Mac. We recommend trying 4DDiG in the first place if you know there is no backup. It will recover deleted files from SD card on Mac without any hassle.

