SteamVR macOS support removed by Valve

This month it has been confirmed by Valve they will be dropping support for SteamVR on Apple’s macOS operating system, although older frameworks are still available in beta releases. Just three years after launching a SteamVR Mac edition, developer and Steam platform manager back in 2017. SteamVR is a virtual reality hardware and software platform developed by Valve, with a focus on allowing “room-scale” experiences using positional tracking base stations, as opposed to those requiring the player to stay in a singular location.

Valve explained in a small update via the official Steam Community :

“SteamVR has ended macOS support so our team can focus on Windows and Linux. We recommend that macOS users continue to opt into the SteamVR [macos] branches for access to legacy builds. Users can opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties… -> Betas.”

Source : Steam : UploadVR : Apple Insider

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals