Steam Winter Sale 2019 now on

If you haven’t yet spent all your money in the run-up to the holiday season on Black Friday and cyber Monday deals, you may be interested to know that the Steam Winter Sale 2019 is now on providing a wealth of titles at discounted prices. This year’s Steam Winter Sale also includes VR Specials providing discounts on a selection of VR games and experiences from RAW Data to Doctor Who.

For a full list of all the games available in this year’s Steam Winter Sale 2019 jump over to the official Steam website to view the offers available to purchase such as Dark Souls III, Fallout 4 and Destiny 2 to name just a few.

“Get festive with friends using new Seasonal Chat Stickers and Chat Room Effects, now available in the Holiday Market. Additional Seasonal items include The Winter Sale Coupon and The Winter Profile. These special Seasonal items are all available for your use throughout the duration of the Winter Sale and Steamville Holiday Event. The Winter 2019 Chat Stickers, Chat Room Effects, and Profile upgrade will all expire 25 February, 2020 @ 12:00:00 am GMT.”

Source: Steam

