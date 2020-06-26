Steam Summer Sale now underway offering a wealth of games at low prices

Gamers patiently waiting for the Steam Summer Sale to start, will be pleased to know that it is now underway and will run until July 9th 2020 10am PMT. In celebration of summer, you can also claim your free animated stickers at Valve’s Steam road trip destinations over the course of the next two weeks. Plus, save an additional $5 when you spend $30 during the sale, or the equivalent in your country, says Valve.

“The Summer Sale is officially underway, now through July 9th at 10am Pacific! Save on thousands of games, earn points when you buy, then make a quick stop at the all-new, here-to-stay Points Shop. The Points Shop features dozens of Summer Sale souvenir options for you to collect, including new animated stickers and chat effects, profile backgrounds, mini-profile backgrounds, avatars, avatar frames, and more! Plus, discover hundreds of profile backgrounds and emoticons associated with your favorite games, now available in exchange for Steam Points.”

Source : Steam

