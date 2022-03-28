Steam Next Fest starts June 13th 2022 announces Valve

Valve has this week announced that the summer Steam Next Fest will take place between June 13-20, 2022 @10AM Pacific. Registration is now open to receive reminders when the Steam Next Fest begins in a few months time. The week-long event will include hundreds of demos and plenty of live streams to keep you busy and informed about everything that’s happening in the games industry. “A multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.”

Steam Next Fest

“Next Fest is a week-long celebration featuring hundreds of FREE playable demos as well as developer livestreams and chats. Players try out upcoming games on Steam pre-release, developers gather feedback and build an audience ahead of their Steam launch, everyone wins!”

For more information on what you can expect from the upcoming Steam Next Fest 2022 jump over to the official Valve website and Steam Store by following the link below. The next Steam Next Fest takes place around the same time as E3 would normally open its doors but unfortunately this year the event will once again be a virtual collaboration.

Source : Valve

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals