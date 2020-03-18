Steam Game Festival starts today promoting indie game developers unable to attend GDC

Steam has announced they will be holding another Game Festival similar to the one back in December 2019 to highlight indie game developers that couldn’t promote their creations during GDC 2020. The Steam Game Festival Spring Edition begins today Wednesday, March 18th 2020.

The Spring Steam Game Festival 2020 will offer a celebration of new and upcoming games, jump over to the official Steam site for more details on the games available later today. The Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition will be available from March 18 at 10 a.m. PDT to March 23 at 10 a.m. PDT. ““The Spring edition of @thegamefestival launches tomorrow at 10AM PT on @Steam Play and download for free first-look versions of over 40+ games originally set for GDC 2020””

The Spring edition of @thegamefestival launches tomorrow at 10AM PT on @Steam Play and download for free first-look versions of over 40+ games originally set for GDC 2020 pic.twitter.com/WG3vBHzts9 — The Game Festival (@thegamefestival) March 17, 2020

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals