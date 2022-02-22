Valve tweaks Steam discounting system to deal with fake discounts

Valve has this week announced that from March 28, 2022 new rules will take effect on Steam’s discounting system. The time between discounts run on Steam will change from six weeks to 4 weeks or 28 days. Providing gamers with a minimum of 28 days between the end of one discount and the start of another discount. The new Steam discount cooldown period will apply to all types of promotions and discounts across the gaming network. Although exceptions will be made for the four major store-wide seasonal sales: Lunar New Year Sale, Summer Sale, Autumn Sale, and Winter Sale.

Specific Discounting Rules (from March 28, 2022):

You can run a launch discount, but once your launch discount ends, you cannot run any other discounts for 28 days.

It is not possible to discount your product for 28 days following a price increase in any currency.

Discounts cannot be run within 28 days of your prior discount, with the exception of Steam-wide seasonal events.

Discounts for seasonal sale events cannot be run within 28 days of releasing your title, within 28 days from when your launch discount ends, or within 28 days of a price increase in any currency.

You may not change your price while a promotion is live now or scheduled for the future.

It is not possible to discount a product by more than 90% or less than 10%.

Custom discounts cannot last longer than two weeks, or run for shorter than 1 day.

For more information on the new alterations to the Steam discounting system by Valve jump over to the official Steam Games site by following the link below.

Source : Valve : Windows Central : Video Cardz

