StarVR One VR headset now available to purchase from resellers

Anyone patiently waiting for the arrival of the StarVR One VR headset first unveiled back in 2015 and designed to provide an ultra-wide 210 degree horizontal FOV and enterprise features. Will be pleased to know that Acer and Starbreeze have added links to resellers on the website official purchase page for Japan, China and Taiwan, although no pricing has yet been added to the listings.

“StarVR One is designed to elevate the sense of presence to a whole new level in VR. Our breakthrough architecture reaches almost 100% of the field of view when looking forward. The unparalleled 210 degree horizontal,130 degree vertical field of view brings the user experience ever closer to their natural peripheral vision and is a game changer for immersion in every VR session.ated internal graphics card.”

Specifications for StarVR One:

– Panel: 2x 4.77″ AMOLED

– Display resolution: 16 million sub-pixels (1,830 x 1,464 resolution per eye)

– Refresh rate: 90Hz low persistence

– Lens type: Custom Fresnel lenses

– Field of view: 210-degree horizontal FOV, 130-degree vertical FOV

– Fully integrated Tobii eye tracking

– IPD measurement with automatic SW adjustment

– Dynamic Foveated Rendering

– SteamVR tracking 2.0 up to two Base Stations

– Connectivity: 2x 0.9 m Type-C cables, 2x 5 m Type-C extension cables, 1x 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack with microphone

– Port Requirements: 2x DisplayPort, 2x USB 2.0

– Total cable length 5.9 m

– Weight: 450 g (Only headset without head strap/headband and cables)

– Minimum System Requirements

– Operating system – Windows 10 64 bit

– Processor – Intel core i7-7700

– Memory – 16 GB

– Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or NVIDIA Quadro RTX5000/dedicated internal graphics card

Source : TPU : StarVR

