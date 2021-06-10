Startech Land Rover Defender unveiled

Startech has announced its latest vehicle, the Startech Land Rover Defender and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard SUV.

This includes a range of exterior and interior styling upgrades including some new 23 inch custom made wheels.

The new Land Rover Defender has been on the market since 2020. Its design unmistakably takes cues from its legendary predecessor, which were combined with state-of-the-art technology. Anyone looking to make their all-wheel car even more fascinating will find a sophisticated refinement range at STARTECH, which turns both the three-door and the five-door into an inimitable urban lifestyle jewel.

The STARTECH product range includes a sporty body styling kit as well as massive STARTECH Monostar E wheels with a diameter of 23 inches. An innovative trim panel for the rear door replaces the bulky spare and in this way makes the Defender’s rear appearance sportier without the spare. The STARTECH lowering module for the standard air suspension gives the British SUV a sportier stance and due to the lower center of gravity optimizes the handling to boot.

Source Startech

