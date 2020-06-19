Star Wars: Squadrons launches October 2nd, new gameplay trailer released

A new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons game has been announced today together with an official launch date of October 2nd 2020. Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in the middle of intense 5v5 multiplayer space dogfights, monumental fleet battles, a unique single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi, and in the cockpits of iconic Star Wars starfighters.

Daniel Steinholtz Editorial Writer for EA has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal a little more about the new Star Wars: Squadrons game.

“As your journey begins to become one of the galaxy’s finest ace pilots, the game’s first-person perspective puts you right in the cockpit and close to the action. The instruments in front of you provide vital intel about your starfighter and the surroundings, such as power management, targeting, and shields. By default, you’ll have additional HUD elements to guide you in combat. But for the bravest pilots who are looking for a challenge, there’s an option to fly only using the in-cockpit dashboard!

If you want to take the pilot immersion one step further, there’s the option to play the whole game – yes, both single-player and multiplayer – in Virtual Reality (VR) with your PlayStation VR. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely and feel the connection to your starfighter with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space.”

For more information jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below. Star Wars Squadrons launches 2nd October and has cross-play between all of its platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals