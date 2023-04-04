Star Wars Jedi Survivor gameplay

Star Wars fans looking forward to the launch of the highly anticipated new sequel to the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order game Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You will be pleased to know that Respawn Entertainment have revealed more details about what you can expect from the combat, game mechanics and storyline of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

There are now five different combat stances to unlock throughout the game as your primary and secondary in the form of Single – The standard balanced “all-rounder” lightsaber option, Double-bladed – Good for crowd control and keeping enemies at bay, Dual Wield – Great for high-octane and versatile combat, requires finesse, Crossguard – Powerful but slow and Blaster – Great for dealing with enemies at a distance and pestering foes.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a galaxy of fleshed-out worlds that aims to surpass its predecessor in every way. The numerous spectacles I witnessed within my three hours playing Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming sequel ranged from dynamic vistas, diverse communities, and an ecosystem of friendlies and enemies that your in-game actions directly impact. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not striving to only be a great Star Wars game but an overall excellent game of galactic proportions. “

“In the latest episode of New Gameplay Today Brian Shea and Kyle Hilliard take a look at a montage of gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Cal Kestis gets nearly eaten by a Rancor, starts a garden with his pal BD-1, and tries to track down his other pal, Greez Dritus. He also gets into all kinds of lightsaber battles with robot and animal foes.”

“One thing I think we looked at in the first game is that that power curve came in a little bit too late,” said Stig Asmussen, game director at Respawn. “You didn’t really start feeling like you had [power], which is by design, you’re this raw and incomplete Padawan that hasn’t been trained in years. We wanted the player to feel that. And it’s around 60% into the first game, you start to feel like, ‘hey, I got a lot of powers right now that I can use to manipulate and eventually dominate both combat and the environment.’ And we definitely want that to come in a little bit sooner on this game because Cal is further along on his path.”

