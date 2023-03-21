Star Wars Jedi Survivor official story trailer released

Star Wars fans and gamers looking forward to the launch of the new Star Wars Jedi Survivor game next month, are sure to enjoy this new official story trailer released by EA Star Wars. The storyline continues five years after the events of the previous game Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and once again provides gamers with third person narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment in partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be officially launching on April 28, 2023 and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Check out the quick official story trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the characters, storyline and game mechanics. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available to preorder and doing so before the games launch will provide you with the ability to outfit Cal with the Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired Jedi Survival Cosmetic Pack.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

“The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Follow Cal and his crew’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. No longer a Padawan, Cal has matured and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. As the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order weigh on him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. It’s time for Cal to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him. “

“Discover new planets and revisit familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities as you traverse grandiose landscapes and take roads less traveled; players who adventure beyond the horizon will be rewarded handsomely. The cinematic combat system from Jedi: Fallen Order returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Combine all these abilities and weapons to find your distinct style and defeat enemies new and old.”

Source : EA





