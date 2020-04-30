AiT smart height-adjusting standing desk

AiT Desks has created a new height adjustable smart standing desk that comes complete with its own smartphone companion application enabling you to adjust settings and height at the touch of a screen. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the standing desk which is available at a 47% discount and expected to start shipping out to backers during August 2020.

Offering a unique alternative design to already existing standing desks the AiT Desks solution comes complete with a built in fitness and health module, air quality sensor and wireless charger. Other features include ambient LED lighting, application control security draw, Bluetooth loudspeaker, ergonomic footrest, aromatherapy diffuser and integrated cable management system.

“Our unique, height-adjustable desks take care of your health and are easily controlled by a smartphone app. Each desk can monitor your time spent sitting and indicate when it’s time to get up and continue working in a standing position.

The application compiles office-friendly personalized fitness and stress relief exercises, to help you achieve your GOALS and to help you relax while at work. It informs you of the air quality of the room and tells you when it’s time to open a window.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals