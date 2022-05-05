Stack Overflow Key V2 macropad launches for $29

Originally published as a joke by Stack Overflow the Key three button macropad has now entered its second generation of design and is now available to purchase price at just $29 from the DROP website. Now available to preorder the keyboard is expected to start shipping on June 30, 2022. Payments will be collected at checkout and cancellations are accepted up to 2 hours after checkout for in stock items on the DROP website.

Stack Overflow Key V2 macropad

“Last year, we brought Stack Overflow’s iconic April Fool’s joke to life. Advertised as the new (and only) way to copy and paste on the site, it was an ultra-compact macropad called The Key. The punchline-turned product was a huge hit, selling over 10K units and earning a nearly 5-star average review. Now, we’re back with a second act: The Key V2.

The same size as its portable predecessor, this punchline-turned-product has a few notable changes—including an acrylic case to accent its two built-in RGB LEDs. Plus, we made it hot-swappable, so you can easily change out the switches for a truly custom experience. And just like the original, a portion of all proceeds from The Key V2 will go to the data-driven social startup digitalundivided. “

“Sometimes, a joke is even better the second time around. With The Key V2, that joke even has new, community-requested material. When it comes to features, this tiny macropad is a serious sequel. Like the original, it’s incredibly portable and fully programmable. It’s also equipped with custom XDA profile keycaps sporting the Stack Overflow logo.

Unlike the original, The Key V2 is hot-swappable—which means you can change out its switches without soldering. Another new addition is a V2-exclusive acrylic case, which elegantly accents onboard RGB LEDs previously hidden within V1’s black case. Stylish, performance tested, and about as space-efficient as it gets, The Key V2 is one macropad fit for any setup.”

Features of the macropad :

Made by Drop + Stack Overflow

Designed by Cassidy

3-key configurable macropad

Hot-swappable

QMK programmable

RGB lighting

Case material: Acrylic

Switches: Kailh Black Box switches

Keycaps: Custom Stack Overflow-branded XDA profile keycaps

Source : DROP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals