Mushkin Delta and Gamma Series SSD storage now available



Mushkin has this week introduced two new solid-state drives to its range in the form of the new DELTA and GAMMA series of high-performance NVMe SSDs. Offering users sequential speeds of up to 7175 MB/s read and 6800 MB/s write, delivering an “an uncompromising mix of speed, storage capacity and reliability for mainstream, gamers and professional PC users alike” says Mushkin. Both SSD drive ranges are now available to purchase from online retailers and partners of Mushkin.

“The DELTA series, powered by Phison’s E16 series controller, features the next evolution of the PCI-Express Gen4 interface offering an impressive range of performance, security, and reliability. Delivering up to 10 times the sequential read and sequential write speeds of some SATA SSDs and up to 50 times the speed of some traditional HDDs. The GAMMA series, powered by Phison’s E18 series controller, Pushes the limits of performance, capacity, cost, and energy efficiency, making it the ideal solution for gamers, content creators, and computing enthusiasts, which demand the absolute best out of their PC system.”

DELTA Series SSD

– Capacities: 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB

– Max Sequential: Up to 4975 MB/s (Read) / 3975 MB/s (Write)

– 4 KB Random: 700,000 IOPS (Read) / 650,000 IOPS (Write)

– Dimensions: 22 mm x 80 mm X 2.25 mm

– Warranty: 5 Year Limited Warranty

GAMMA Series SSD

– Capacities: 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB (Coming Soon)

– Max Sequential: Up to 7175 MB/s (Read) / 6800 MB/s (Write)

– 4 KB Random: 640,000 IOPS (Read) / 630,000 IOPS (Write)

– Dimensions: 22 mm x 80 mm X 2.25 mm

– Warranty: 5 Year Limited Warranty

Source : Mushkin

