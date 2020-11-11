KIOXIA PCIe 4.0 SSD storage introduced



KIOXIA has this week announced the imminent availability of its new XG7/XG7-P Series SSD storage. Featuring an M.2 type 2280 form factor and supports TCG Pyrite 2.01 and TCG Opal SSC 2.01 as a planned option. The XG7 Series is available in 256 GB, 512 GB and 1024 GB; for users needing a high capacity solution, the XG7-P Series offers 2048 GB and 4096 GB options.

“KIOXIA is leading the transition to next generation storage with our all-encompassing PCIe 4.0 SSD product line and our all-new XG7/XG7-P Series,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president of SSD marketing and product planning at KIOXIA America, Inc. “We are excited to complete our portfolio transition to PCIe 4.0, enabling the future of gaming, mobile computing and workstation applications.”

“Built for demanding PC environments, the XG7/XG7-P Series offers 2x the sequential read speed and approximately 1.6x the sequential write speed of the PCIe Gen3 based XG6 Series1, delivering a high performance, feature-rich storage experience for content creators, gamers and professionals. With leading capacity support up to 4096 gigabytes (GBs), the XG7-P Series SSDs enable power users to take advantage of PCIe Gen4 x4 lane bandwidth and ample storage space. Furthermore, this series deploys an all-new in-house controller vertically integrated with KIOXIA’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory, ensuring next generation feature support such as the NVMe 1.4 specification and System Management Bus (SMBus) for improved system thermal management through a sideband channel.”

Source : KIOXIA

