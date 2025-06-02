Samsung One UI 8 Beta: Android 16, Enhanced AI, & More Revealed!

Samsung has officially launched the beta version of One UI 8, built on Android 16, offering a polished and user-friendly experience. This update prioritizes practical enhancements over major overhauls, focusing on usability and simplifying everyday tasks. Designed to give users a preview of Samsung’s evolving interface, the beta is currently available in select regions and for specific devices. Below is a detailed look at the key updates and features introduced in this release.

Quick Share: More Organized and Intuitive

The Quick Share feature has been revamped to make file sharing faster and more efficient. The updated interface now includes separate tabs for sending and receiving files, reducing confusion and streamlining the process. Whether you’re sharing photos, videos, or documents, the improved design ensures a smoother experience. Additionally, Samsung has hinted at aligning Quick Share with Android’s broader sharing ecosystem, potentially enhancing cross-platform compatibility in the future. This update is particularly useful for users who frequently transfer files between devices.

Revamped My Files App

The My Files app has undergone a redesign to improve file management. A new “recently added files” section has been introduced, allowing you to quickly locate downloads or newly created files without navigating through multiple folders. The app also features enhanced categories, making it easier to organize and access your content. These updates are aimed at simplifying how users interact with their device’s storage, making sure a more intuitive and efficient experience.

Weather App: A Visual Overhaul

Samsung’s Weather app has received a significant visual update, combining functionality with an engaging design. Realistic animations now depict current weather conditions, adding a dynamic and immersive element to the app. The inclusion of translucent UI elements gives it a modern and polished appearance, while the improved layout ensures that weather updates are easy to interpret. This update not only enhances the app’s aesthetic appeal but also improves its usability, making it a more enjoyable tool for checking forecasts.

Samsung Internet: Enhanced Browsing Experience

The Samsung Internet browser has been upgraded to offer a more user-centric experience. The overflow shortcuts menu is now customizable, allowing you to prioritize frequently used actions for quicker access. Sharing content has also been simplified, making it easier to send links or media directly from the browser. These changes aim to improve productivity and convenience, particularly for users who rely on Samsung Internet for their daily browsing activities.

Split-Screen Multitasking: More Versatile

Multitasking capabilities have been expanded with the introduction of a 90/10 split-screen option. This feature allows you to allocate more screen space to one app while keeping another app accessible in a smaller window. Unlike previous versions, this functionality is now available on standard smartphones, not just foldable devices or tablets. This update enhances multitasking across Samsung’s device lineup, making it more versatile and accessible for a wider range of users.

Improved Reminder and Calendar Apps

Task management has been made more seamless with updates to the Reminder and Calendar apps. The Reminder app now includes new categories and smarter suggestions, helping you organize tasks more effectively. Integration with the Calendar app ensures a unified experience, allowing you to manage events and reminders in one place. These improvements are designed to simplify workflows and help users stay organized, whether for personal or professional purposes.

Availability and Device Compatibility

The One UI 8 beta is currently available in select regions, including South Korea, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Supported devices include the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, but only unlocked models or T-Mobile variants in the US are eligible. Samsung has announced plans to expand both availability and compatibility in future updates. For now, access remains limited, but users in eligible regions can explore the beta to experience the latest features firsthand.

Refining the User Experience

Samsung’s One UI 8 beta emphasizes usability and efficiency, introducing practical improvements across various apps and features. From enhanced file sharing and multitasking to redesigned apps like My Files and Weather, the update reflects Samsung’s commitment to refining the user experience. While availability is currently restricted, the beta offers a promising glimpse into the future of Samsung’s interface. If your device is eligible, this is an opportunity to explore the next generation of One UI and see how it can enhance your daily interactions with your smartphone.

Unlock more potential in Samsung One UI 8 Beta by reading previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals