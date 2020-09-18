Damascus steel sports watch from £650

Paul Dupuis Watches has launched a new Kickstarter campaign this month to launch its new Swiss powered British designed Damascus steel sports watch. Early bird pledges are available from £650 offering a massive 35% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during December 2020.

“Although this is our first watch, we are a well established business and have a 100% success rate on delivery of our projects. We have been through 4 rounds of sample prototype watches of the DMS|001 and the final version is flawless and been signed off by our team. Our assembly site is already up and running and we simply need to place orders for the individual components.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals