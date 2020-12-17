Geeky Gadgets

Spider-Man Remastered PS5 vs PS4 Pro + performance analysis

Spider-Man performancePlayStation gamers interested in learning more about the performance they can expected from the new Spider-Man game when played on the different generations of PlayStation consoles, will be pleased to know the team over at Digital Foundry has you covered. Publishing an in depth PlayStation 5 vs PlayStation 4 Pro+ performance analysis for your viewing pleasure.

“Alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac has updated the original Marvel’s Spider-Man to run on PlayStation 5. In this detailed analysis, John Linneman compares Spider-Man on PS5 to the PS4 Pro version, finding a range of improvements. Plus he takes a closer look at the new ray traced performance mode, which delivers 60fps gaming with RT on top. How does it work and how did Insomniac deliver it?”

Source : Digital Foundry

