Speed Test: iOS 14.4 Beta 1 vs iOS 14.3 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.4 beta 1 to developers and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.4 Beta 1 vs iOS 14.3.

In the video below the new iOS 14.4 beta 1 is run side by side with iOS 14.3 on a number of devices, the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S at 06:41, the iPhone 7 at 12:28, the iPhone 8 at 18:39, the iPhone XR at 24:39 and the iPhone 11 at 27:01.

As we can see from the video, there are no major speed improvements in the new iOS 14.4 beta 1 over iOS 14.3, in either the boot up times or the various apps.

This may change by the time the final version of the software is released, we are expecting the iOS 14.4 software update to land some tine in late January or in early February.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

