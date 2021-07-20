Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up portable Bluetooth speaker $2,890

Fashion brand Louis Vuitton has unveiled a new portable Bluetooth speaker they have created which has been inspired by the Toupie handbag. Priced at $2,890 the speaker is now available to preorder directly from the Louis Vuitton website via the link below and shipping is expected to take place on July 31st 2021.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker is equipped with 3-inch woofer, 0,75-inch tweeters (x2), offering 360° audio to a maximum loudness of 89 dB, with support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and wireless 802.11 b/g/n/ac – 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz. The Bluetooth speaker supports Apple AirPlay 2, AirPlay 2 multiroom connections if you have more than one speaker and Qplay. More features are also available using the Louis Vuitton Connect app which is available for iOS and Android devices. On a single charge the speaker can provide up to 15 hours of audio and takes approximately 90 minutes to charge from flat to full.

“The new Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker reinvents the world of portable audio. At home, it is an art object in metal and noble leather, adorned with the House’s emblematic signatures. In use, a colorful lightshow synchronizes to the beat, with a digital interpretation of the iconic Monogram Flower. With its wireless connectivity and high-quality 360° sound, it is an elegant and discreet travel companion, perfectly in tune with Louis Vuitton’s Spirit of Travel.”

Source : Louis Vuitton : Verge

