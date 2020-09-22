Sparring robot and trainer hits Kickstarter from $749

Fighters and those studying martial arts might be interested in a new striking and agility training in the form of the RXT-1 Robot. Specifically designed to improve your footwork, cognitive processing and eye to hand coordination. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the striking and agility trainer which is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $749.

“Work on reflexes, reaction time, and cognitive processing for athletes. The RXT-1 “Combo Mode” feature allows users to strike the arm pads to practice various combinations. This trains your eye-hand coordination, speed, and agility all while getting a more engaging cardio workout. Another emphasis of the RXT-1 is it’s low impact and can be used in limited space – making it ideal for home use.”

The RXT-1 offers three training modes to be a complete in-home fighting Coach :

– Practice Mode — designed to get you accustomed to the rhythm and flow of striking, using the RXT-1 to drill specific techniques. This mode can be used by beginners and professional fighters alike.

– Spar Mode — this is your personal sparring partner. Get the convenience of waking up in the morning and getting a few spar rounds in before going to work, or in the evening before you relax.

– Combination Mode — Master over 100+ pre-programmed striking combinations. Now you can practice at any time without the risk of injury, as the RXT-1 is low-impact and ready to go at any time!

Source : Kickstarter

