New SpaceMouse Pro Wireless Bluetooth Edition offers precision control £295

In the ever-evolving world of technology, where efficiency and precision are paramount, 3Dconnexion’s latest offering. The SpaceMouse Pro Wireless Bluetooth Edition is a significant addition to the tech tools available for engineers, 3D artists, and architects. Designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy in professional work, this device offers advanced wireless connectivity through Bluetooth, enabling more flexible and clutter-free workspaces. Notably, it also emphasizes environmental responsibility, incorporating sustainable materials and practices in its design and production.

SpaceMouse Pro Wireless

Gone are the days of cluttered workspaces and tangled wires. The introduction of Bluetooth connectivity in the SpaceMouse Pro Wireless means you can now enjoy unparalleled freedom and flexibility. Whether you’re working in a bustling office or the comfort of your home studio, this seamless connectivity ensures that your workflow remains uninterrupted, allowing you to focus on what truly matters – your creative vision.

Precision Control

Precision is non-negotiable for professionals in engineering, 3D design, and architecture. The patented 6-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) sensor in this device ensures that every movement, no matter how slight, is captured with utmost accuracy. This level of precision allows you to execute intricate designs and complex projects flawlessly, transforming your work from good to great.

Ergonomic Design

Long hours at the desk can take a toll on your body, but the SpaceMouse Pro Wireless comes with an ergonomically designed handrest. This thoughtful feature reduces fatigue, enabling you to work comfortably for extended periods. With this device, maintaining peak productivity doesn’t have to come at the expense of your comfort.

Customization

The customizable buttons on the SpaceMouse Pro Wireless are a real game-changer. You can assign your most frequently used functions, macros, or shortcuts to these buttons. This customization not only saves time but also streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus more on creativity and less on navigating menus.

Environmental considerations

3Dconnexion CEO Antonio Pascucci’s excitement about this new product is palpable. “We are excited to introduce the SpaceMouse Pro Wireless Bluetooth Edition, a product that embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” he says. It’s clear that 3Dconnexion understands the needs of its users – the need for a device that offers both precision and flexibility, along with a reduced environmental impact.

3Dconnexion’s dedication to marrying technology with environmental responsibility shines through in the SpaceMouse Pro Wireless Bluetooth Edition. It’s refreshing to see a company that doesn’t just talk about sustainability but integrates it into its product design. By using wear-resistant materials, incorporating recycled plastics, and adopting responsible packaging, 3Dconnexion is not just making a statement but setting a standard for the industry. The SpaceMouse Pro Wireless Bluetooth Edition is now available for purchase. If you’re interested in elevating your work experience with this innovative device, you can find it on 3Dconnexion’s website or through authorized resellers globally.

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the 3Dconnexion official website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals