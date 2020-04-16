Space Engineers lands on Xbox One

After previously being available to pre-order Space Engineers has now arrived on the Xbox platform allowing you to engage in space exploration from the comfort of your home. Space Engineers was previously being made available approximate 12 months ago on the PC via Steam and includes both single player and multiplayer gameplay, built using the VRAGE 2.0 games engine.

“Pre-order now to unlock 3 premium skins, get the game four days earlier before release and get priority access to the closed beta in March 2020. Digital pre-order bonus skins: – Veteran Mark II – NextGen – Aviator Space Engineers is a sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration and survival in space and on planets. Players build space ships, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses, pilot ships and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive.”

“Gameplay of Space Engineers begins with the player selecting or joining a world with specific settings, such as the number of asteroids and the available starting equipment. When creating or editing a world, several advanced options are available to change how the player will interact with the world, and how the worlds will appear. This includes changing the speed with which several tools and machines will work, the size of the player’s inventory, and whether procedural generation will be used (effectively making the world infinite). Upon confirming the world settings, a loading screen appears while the world is generated.

This screen consists of a random in-game screenshot as a backdrop, the game’s logo, an animated loading icon, and a randomly selected message at the center. The message may be either a helpful gameplay hint, or one of many quotations concerning space, science, and/or engineering. Many of these quotes are from notable scientists such as Isaac Newton, Galileo Galilei, Albert Einstein, as well as authors such as Arthur C. Clarke.”

Source : Major Nelson

