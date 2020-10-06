Southwest-inspired Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition revealed

Ram is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the new special edition pickup called the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition. The pickup has styling inspired by the Southwest of the United States. It replaces the Laramie Longhorn and the 10th Anniversary Edition as an available special package.

The truck’s interior features premium materials that offer design cues from an antique pocket watch, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots, or a horseman’s saddle first seen in the Laramie Longhorn models. Ram uses real wood, metal, and leather elements. The truck’s exterior is set apart thanks to a chrome-slat grill and header surrounding the standard LED headlights.

Ram offers the truck with a 5.7-liter V-8 or the new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. It comes in Crew Cab configuration with two different bed lengths available. The MSRP starts at $56,870 plus a $1,695 destination charge. Anyone interested in the truck can order it now.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals