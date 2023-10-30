Soundmit 2023 electronic music technology show Nov 11-12 2023

Soundmit the international trade show focused on synthesizers, electronic musical instruments, and related software and hardware. Takes place next month offering a range of exhibitors, from major companies to independent builders, showcasing their latest products. Offering music enthusiasts a venue where attendees can try out new gear, attend workshops, and interact with industry professionals. If you are a musician, producer, sound designer or enthusiasts who is interested in electronic music and sound technologies, make sure you get to Italy and the Soundmit 2023 electronic music technology show. For more information jump over to the official website.

If you’re deeply invested in the realm of electronic music technology, you’ll be pleased to know that Italy is setting the stage once more for Soundmit 2023. This premier expo is a veritable candy store for enthusiasts of synthesizers, modular setups, digital audio workstations, and so much more. So mark your calendars for November 11-12, because Turin is the place to be for anyone passionate about the craft and technology of sound.

Soundmit has, over the years, positioned itself as an essential hub for innovation in the world of electronic musical instruments. This year, the 13th edition is pulling out all the stops. The event’s widespread appeal is evident in its international character, hosting exhibitors from over 15 countries. This diversity promises a rich tapestry of the latest trends, whether you’re a casual hobbyist or a seasoned music producer. From fresh modular synth modules to the newest digital audio plugins, the floor will be a panorama of what the industry has to offer.

Soundmit 2023

You’ll find the event housed at Toolbox Co-working, a location that garnered acclaim in its previous stint as the Soundmit venue. Within these spaces, your auditory senses will be treated to live performances, specialized workshops, and masterclasses from international guests. But that’s not all:

Learning Opportunities : In a new collaboration, the Audio Engineering Society's Italian section will be organizing specialized seminars. Whether you're a fledgling audiophile or an industry veteran, there's something to add to your wealth of knowledge.

Networking : With a broad network that includes the Italian Trade Agency, Arduino, and SynthFest France among others, your opportunities for industry networking are practically limitless.

Inclusion and Diversity: Soundmit has made a conscious effort to promote gender balance within the music industry. It's an active participant in the Keychange.eu commitment, focusing on empowering underrepresented talents.

Electronic music technology show

Now, if you’re wondering how you can stay updated on this fascinating buffet of sound and technology, subscribing to Soundmit’s newsletter is your golden ticket. You’ll get the lowdown on the event, exclusive program insights, and early-bird access to ticket sales. The expo also has a commitment to social issues; it’s a proud signatory of the Keychange.eu pledge, aimed at fostering a more inclusive music industry.

In the grand tapestry of events that cater to music technology, Italy’s Soundmit holds a unique position. It serves not just as a global crossroads for the latest in sound tech but also as a crucial cog in Italy’s own claim to fame in the sector. If you are enthusiastic about innovative music technology, remember, the 13th edition of Soundmit is not just an event; it’s an experience.

Get ready for a whirlwind two days of innovation, inspiration, and entertainment this November in Turin. Missing out on Soundmit 2023 would be like skipping a major chord in a harmonic progression—a glaring omission in your annual tech-savvy calendar.



