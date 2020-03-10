SoulCycle home fitness bike now available to preorder for $2,500 this week

SoulCycle has announced their home SoulCycle fitness bike will be available to preorder later this week from March 13th, 2020 onwards priced at $2,500. Providing a way to access the same instructors and work out as you would by attending one of their studio sessions.

“Imagine experiencing everything you love about SoulCycle—your favorite instructors, the best playlists, and unparalleled energy—from the comfort of your home. Good news: You don’t have to dream much longer. The SoulCycle at-home bike will be available for pre-order in select markets Friday, Mar 13. Our at-home bike experience will launch with Equinox Media through Variis, a transformative digital platform that gives you access to the best brands in fitness—on demand—including Equinox, SoulCycle, Pure Yoga, Precision Run, Myodetox, and HeadStrong.”

“Powered by inspiration, sweat, and joy, we ride to the beat and sweat it out, together. Introducing a bike that captures everything you love about Soul—the legendary instructors, heart-pumping playlists, motivation, and energy—and delivers it to you. Anytime and anywhere.”

Features of the SoulCycle fitness bike experience include :

