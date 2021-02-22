Sony Xperia Pro smartphone gets unboxed

The new Sony Xperia Pro smartphone was made official last month, the device retails for $2,499 and it is designed to be used by video and content creators.

We have already seen the handset in one video and now we have an unboxing video from Unbox Therapy, lets find out more details about the device.

It is basically designed to be used an an external monitor with high end cameras and it comes with 5G 5G mmWave and 5G Sub-6 for high speed data transfer, it also come with HDMI.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it also features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The Sony Xperia Pro features a 6.5 inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and it has an 8 megapixel Selfies camera.

On the back there are three 12 megapixel cameras and there is also a 0.3 megapixel depth camera, the dveice has a 4,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

