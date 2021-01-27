Sony Xperia Pro smartphone launched, costs $2,499

Sony has launched a new smartphone aimed at content creators, the Sony Xperia Pro and the device supports 5G mmWave and 5G Sub-6 for high speed data transfer.

The device comes with a dedicated HDMI connection and it features a 360 degree antenna design and more.

Robust and durable, the Xperia PRO combines IP65/68 rating water and dust resistancex with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on the front for protection.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform and the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system empowers the user to game, capture, cross-task and connect with staggering multi-gigabit 5G speeds and improved performance from a 25% faster CPU and GPU than on the previous Xperia model.

With a long lasting 4.000mAh battery, the Xperia PRO gets the job done. It is compatible with the optional UCH32C Fast Charger to quickly top-up when the battery is running low. It also has two technologies to keep the battery healthy longer. Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging, while Xperia Adaptive Charging monitors the phone as it charges to make sure the battery isn’t overworked.

You can find out more details about the new Sony Xperia Pro smartphone over at Sony at the link below, the device will retail for $2,499.

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals