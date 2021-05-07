Sony Xperia Pro launching in Europe

The Sony Xperia Pro was previously available in the US and now Sony is launching the handset in Europe and the UK.

The handset will retail for £2,299 and Sony are now taking pre-orders for the handset, anyone who pre-orders the device will get an accessory kit worth £287.

Developed in combination with Sony’s Alpha camera engineers, the Xperia PRO integrates technology such as Real-time AF (autofocus) on both humans and animals. It also features an interface designed to meet the demands of professional photographers with a variety manual controls, the capability to shoot up to 20fps with 60 times per second autofocus/autoexposure calculations[ix] and RAW support.

Drawing on the expertise of Sony’s Digital Cinema Camera engineers, the Xperia PRO offers a range of tools to enhance filmmaking. Users can get creative with Look colour management pre-sets, 21:9 movie recording, 4K HDR in 24p, 30p, 60p and 120fps slow-motion[x] and Intelligent wind filter. The 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display features a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio and supports the BT.2020 colour space[xi].

You can find out more details about the new Sony Xperia Pro smartphone over at Sony at the link below.

Source Sony

