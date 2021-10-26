Sony Xperia Pro-I costs $1,799 in the USA

Earlier today we heard about the new Sony Xperia Pro-I smartphone, the handset is designed for photography and now we have details on how much it will cost in the USA.

Sony has now confirmed that their new Xperia Pro-I smartphone will retail for $1,799 in the USA, that is for the handset, there are also various accessories which will also be available.

Xperia PRO-I also includes two new video features for video and filmmaking. For quick, high quality videos and vlogging, the new Videography Pro feature, inspired by Sony’s long history of imaging technology that supports video production and direct feedback from videographers, includes creative settings in a single location. Users can intuitively and accurately adjust settings such as focus, exposure and white balance even while shooting a movie, to fit to the shooting environment. In addition, Xperia PRO-I adopts a high-precision Level meter that has been calibrated one-by-one at the factory. By assigning the “Videography Pro” application to the “shortcut key” on the side of the 217 body, you can start shooting video immediately like a dedicated camera. You can also assign other applications or features to the shortcut key. For filmmaking, the Cinematography Pro feature pulls from Sony’s professional video camera technology to easily create a cinematic look with eight different colour settings inspired by the Sony’s VENICE digital cinema camera, a 21:9 recording ratio and more.

You can find out more information about the new Sony Xperia Pro-I over at Sony’s website at the link below.

Source Sony, GSM Arena

