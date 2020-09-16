Sony Xperia 5 II spotted on TENAA

Last week the Sony Xperia 5 II appeared at the FCC and now it has been spotted at TENAA which is China’s equivalent of the FCC.

The handset will be made official at a press event later this week and the device is rumored to come with a 6.1 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will apparently come with a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

Other rumored specifications on the handset include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot. The device will also come with three 12 megapixel cameras on the back, we do not have details on the Selfie camera as yet.

We will have full information on the new Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone when it is made official at Sony’s press event on the 17th of September.

Source GSM Arena

